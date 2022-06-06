Delhi Road Rage Case: SUV Driver Arrested; Booked Under Attempt To Murder Charges

In a key development in the Delhi road rage case, the main accused driver has been apprehended on Monday by the South district police, informed M Harsha Vardhan, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) South. An FIR has been filed against the four-wheeler driver under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The incident happened on Sunday evening near Arjan Garh metro station in the national capital.

Delhi road rage accused driver arrested

#UPDATE | The accused driver has been apprehended by south district police: M Harsha Vardhan, ADCP South — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

Speeding SUV hits bike after driver allegedly threatens bikers

Delhi Police began their investigation into a viral video of a speeding SUV hitting a bike, with the driver driving erratically. As per the visuals, the SUV is seen being driven recklessly on the road and seen hitting a bike, after which, the bike and the rider were flung across the road and collided with a road railing.

The incident came to light when a Twitter user posted the video clip on their account on June 5. As per the video posted by the user on Twitter, an SUV driver was involved in an argument with a person on a bike in the middle of the road, following which the SUV driver overtook the bike riders and veered right, only to hit another biker in the process. Before coming to a halt, the bike skidded and collided with the road railings. In the video, the injured biker can also be seen clearly.

According to Twitter user Anurag Iyer who shared the video, the SUV driver threatened the bikers that he would crush them under his car, hinting that the accident was a case of road rage. "Car driver almost killed a few of our riders and threatened to kill us by crushing us under the car," he said in his tweet. Iyer further added that no one was severely injured in the incident. It is after his tweet, that the Delhi police took the cognisance of the incident.

