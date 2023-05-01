Delhi Road Rage: Victim Narrates Ordeal, Accused Brazens It Out

"I was returning from Maharani Bagh after dropping a passenger, a car hit my car two times when I reached Ashram after which I came out of my car and stood in front of the accused’s vehicle. After which he started driving the car, I hung on the bonnet and he kept driving from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah with me hanging on the bonnet," said the victim who is identified as Chetan. A shocking incident was reported on Sunday late at night wherein a car driver allegedly drove for around two to three kilometers with a person hanging on the bonnet.

Victim recalls ordeal

The victim, Chetan, claimed that the driver was inebriated and drove continuously despite warnings. However, the accused, Ramchand Kumar, stated that Chetan had deliberately jumped on the bonnet of his car.

"I work as a driver and was returning after dropping off a passenger. As I reached Ashram, another car allegedly touched my vehicle three times. I then stepped out of my car and stood in front of the other car. The driver then began to drive the car with me hanging on the bonnet. I repeatedly asked the driver to stop, but he continued to drive while under the influence of alcohol. He drove to Nizamuddin Dargah. After a while, I saw a police control room (PCR) vehicle on the way, which followed us until the driver stopped the car," said Chetan while narrating the ordeal.

Accused's version of events

The accused who is identified as Ramchand Kumar, denied the victim's allegations and alleged that Chetan deliberately jumped on the bonnet of his car. The accused further alleged that his car did not even touch the victim's car and he was driving when the victim suddenly jumped on the bonnet. The accused added that he asked the victim to get down, but he refused and he then stopped the car and asked the victim why he had jumped on the bonnet.