Delhi Roads Reopen As Yamuna Recedes, Traffic Returns To Normalcy In National Capital 

Delhi roads reopened Monday after staying under water for days after heavy rains lashed the national capital and other parts of northern India leading to a swelling of the Yamuna river leading to a closure of several roads. Roads along Kashmiri Gate, Red Fort and ITO were affected by the floods. A week later, the national capital is trudging back to normalcy.

On Monday, the Delhi Police said traffic movement has been restored on the Ring Road between Wazirabad Flyover and Majnu Ka Tila allowing movement of medium and light vehicles. Traffic has also been allowed to move from ISBT Kashmiri Gate to Seelampur bypass and towards the IP Flyover.

Travellers, however, have been advised to maintain caution due to water accumulation in certain parts and have been asked to take a left turn towards Vikas Marg and then a right turn towards Sarai Kale Khan to make their journey. Traffic is allowed to move from Sarai Kale Khan through the Geeta Colony underpass, via the Hanuman Setu route.

The national capital's returns to normalcy following the collective efforts of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army and the local administration. Several roads closed due to flooding have now been reopened.