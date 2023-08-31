Delhi Rocked By Three Murders In Two Days Amid High Security Alert Ahead Of G20 Summit

As the security in Delhi is being heightened in wake of the upcoming G20 Summit, three back to back murders have rocked the national capital. All these murders took place in three different Delhi districts leading to major security concerns. As per information, in Delhi’s Dwarka district, a boy allegedly killed his father. In a second gruesome incident in Southeast Delhi, a youth was allegedly stabbed to death. In yet another and third grisly act in Northeast Delhi, a man was gunned down by assailants. The Delhi Police are investigating all the three incidents.

Murder in Dwarka district

One of the three incidents took place in the Bindapur police station area of Dwarka district, wherein a son allegedly beat his father to death during a quarrel between the two. The incident took place on August 29 night at around 8.15 pm.

Deputy Commissioner of Police M Harsha Vardhan stated, “At around 8.26 pm, an information of death of a person during quarrel in Om Vihar area of Uttam Nagar was received at Bindapur police station. The deceased was identified as Nand Lal Arora (75). During preliminary inquiry it was found that Nand Lal resided along with his son Gaurav Arora (37) in the Om Vihar area. They both were habitual drinkers and used to quarrel on a regular basis.”

During inquiry, it was revealed that on August 29, both started quarrelling after Gaurav demanded Rs 4 lakhs from his father. The quarrel between the two escalated following which Gaurav started beating his father aggressively leading to his death.

A case has been registered in the matter and the accused has been arrested.

Murder in Southeast Delhi

A 26-year-old youth was found dead in Southeast Delhi’s Jamia Nagar area. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Deo stated, “Information was received about blood on the second floor of a house located in the Batla House area of Jamia Nagar. As the police team reached the spot, a male dead body with deep neck injuries was recovered from the building. The deceased was identified as Alfaf Washim, who was said to be unmarried.”

The police shifted the body to the mortuary for the postmortem. Crime teams and forensics teams were called to the spot along with local police. During physical inspection, deep cut marks were found on the neck of the deceased.

A case has been registered in the matter and a probe has been initiated. The police are checking CCTV footage to find out any clue regarding the murder.

Murder in Northeast Delhi

In another incident that took place in the Bhajanpura area of Northeast Delhi on Tuesday around midnight, around half a dozen assailants fired indiscriminately leading to the death of Amazon’s senior manager and injuring another.

Briefing about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Joy Tirkey said, “Information about firing and murder was received at Bhajanpura police station on Tuesday at around 11.53 pm. The police immediately reached the Subhash Vihar area of Bhajanpura, where the incident occurred.”

At the spot, the police found that one Harpreet Gill (36), who was a senior manager in Amazon was killed with head gunshot injury, while another person identified as Govind Singh (32) was seriously injured. The police shifted the body of the deceased to the mortuary and admitted the injured to a hospital for treatment.

During inquiry, it was found that Harpreet and Govind were on their bike in Subhash Vihar, when 5 boys suddenly stopped them and opened unprovoked fire before fleeing the spot.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to identify the culprits.