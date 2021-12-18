Delhi Rohini Court Blast Probe: Police Arrest Senior DRDO Scientist For Planting Explosive

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday arrested a 47-year-old Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist for allegedly being responsible for a low-intensity blast inside a Rohini district court earlier this month. Delhi Police informed that they nabbed the accused on the basis of evidence from CCTV footage.

Speaking to the press, Delhi Police CP Rakesh Asthana informed, "Delhi Police has registered a case under Section 307 436 IPC, Section 3 Explosives Act in connection with the low-intensity blast that took place at Rohini Court Complex on December 9. Special Cell was handed over the investigation." "During probe, we identified about 1000 cars that were present on the day of explosion. Their drivers, owners were questioned; CCTV footages from inside and outside the court complex were also examined along with people/accused who had hearings the same day," the Delhi CP added.

On Friday, Delhi Police Special Cell identified several suspects connected with the blast. However, the police officials denied revealing the names and the gang involved in the blast. Further investigation in the matter is underway, they added.

Rohini court firing incident

It is pertinent to mention here that December 9 blast was not the lone occurrence within the premises of Rohini district court. Earlier in September this year, a firing incident took place inside the Rohini court premises. The firing broke out in front of senior judges of the Rohini court, in which two assailants were killed while three people were injured.

Reiterating security arrangements, the Delhi Police told the court that the Security Unit, a specialized unit of the city police, has taken over all the seven District Court security duties. The department also informed that necessary security arrangements were arranged and more number of staff were being deployed for duty.

(With inputs from ANI)