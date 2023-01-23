Delhi: Rs 3.7 Crore Cash Seized At IGI Airport; Investigation Underway

A total of Rs 3.7 crore was seized on Sunday, January 22, at the cargo terminal of Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport by the Delhi police and the Income Tax (I-T) department has initiated a probe.

The Delhi police said, "Total value of cash seized at the cargo terminal of IGI Airport in Delhi is worth Rs 3.7 crore. The Income Tax department has been informed and they have started their investigation."

Delhi | Total value of cash seized at the cargo terminal of IGI Airport in Delhi is worth Rs 3.7 crores. Income tax department has been informed and they have started their investigation: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2023

The matter caught the attention of authorities as they were scanning a package at the airport earlier in the day, where over Rs 3 crore was held.

Fake currency worth Rs 60,000 seized in Mumbai

On January 16, the Mumbai police arrested a 33-year-old painter with fake currency notes with a total value of Rs 60,000. The accused was identified as Hanif Sheikh.

“The accused works as a painter and a total of 300 fake currency notes in the denomination of Rs 200 were received from him, officials with Mumbai’s Malvani police station said.

Trichy Air Intelligence Unit seizes foreign currency worth Rs 26 lakh

On January 15, the Trichy Air Intelligence Unit seized foreign currency worth Rs 26 lakh in the form of Euros from a male passenger at the Tiruchirappalli Airport in Tamil Nadu. The man was travelling from Trichy to Kuala Lumpur via Singapore and the money was hidden in a handbag.

After an extensive check, it was discovered that the bag contained 29,590 Euros (Rs 25,84,000) which was immediately seized.

Image: PTI