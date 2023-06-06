Air India Delhi-San Francisco Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Russia Due To Glitch

A New Delhi-San Francisco bound flight was diverted to Russia where it made an emergency landing due to a technical glitch in the engine of the plane. The flight which was carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, landed safely in Magadan. Air India Boeing 777-200 (reg. VT-ALH) had incurred some malfunction in its engine, the Rossiya Airlines technicians are currently investigating the glitch and working to resolve the problem quickly.

"The Air India flight AI173 of date, operating Delhi to San Fransisco has developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight landed safely in Magadan airport in Russia," Air India confirmed in a statement.

"The passengers are being provided with all support on the ground and will be provided alternate options to reach their destination at the earliest. The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks in Russia. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers,” the company said. Air India spokesperson, in a statement, noted that the passengers onboard the flight are being provided with all support on the ground. They will be provided alternate options to reach their destinations at the earliest, he added. The aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks on the ground in Russia, the Air India spokesperson informed.

