Delhi: Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital Ceiling Collapses, 1 Injured

A woman was injured on Sunday night after a portion of the ceiling of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital located in outer Delhi collapsed. The woman - a relative of a patient undergoing treatment at the hospital - sustained a head injury in the incident.

The ceiling of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Delhi collapse

The eyewitness narrated the ordeal and said that the incident occurred in the bathroom located on the second floor of the wing around 10:30 pm on Sunday night. The injured victim Shanta, whose relative is undergoing treatment in the hospital had gone to the bathroom when suddenly the part of the ceiling collapsed on her head. Following this, she fainted and was immediately admitted to the emergency ward for urgent medication. Fortunately, as per the doctors, there is nothing serious.



While Shanta may have escaped from a tragic accident, the incident has highlighted that the structure of the old wing of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital is highly unsafe. The people have raised complaints in connection with the deteriorated condition of the hospital building stating that it is putting the lives of thousands of patients at risk.



However, this has to be a matter of concern as this is not the first accident witnessed in the hospital. Earlier, this week, a part of the ceiling collapsed at the medicine department where the patients and their relatives had a narrow escape.

"No one wants to play politics over here but the fact is that this shows the state of public healthcare systems in New Delhi. Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital is one of the top public hospitals in the National Capital and if this is the state of affairs over here then you can understand the state of other hospitals in the city," said Ashok Bidlan the local BJP councillor told Republic.

The Medical Superintendent of the Hospital refused to speak to Republic and did not give any update on the recent incident.



The poor state of public hospitals is not a new phenomenon in Delhi and National Capital Region. In Gurugram, the Civil Hospital reported several incidents of the collapse of the ceiling after which the Haryana Government decided to raze the old building and constructed a new building in place of it.

Some pics of the ceiling collapse