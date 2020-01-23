Delhi: School Bus Collides With Cluster Bus Near Naraina, 6 Students Injured

The National Capital woke up to shocking morning news after a school bus carrying children collided with a cluster bus near the Sagar Ratna Red Light Naraina area in the National Capital.

Delhi: Six students injured after a school bus collided with a cluster bus in Naraina earlier today. Injured shifted to hospital pic.twitter.com/e1ojHcdfqY — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

Post the incident, 6 school children and a woman have been injured and are currently undergoing medical treatment.

According to the sources, the Police Control Room at PS Naraina DD no. 5A received a phone call at around 7:12 AM about an accident near the Sagar Ratna Red Light Naraina area.

Post receiving the call, the cops rushed to the spot and discovered that a cluster bus had collided with a school bus carrying school children of Salwan Public school, Rajendra Nagar, Delhi. Out of the 27 children present in the bus, two children sustained injuries in the accident. The cops have registered an FIR and the accused driver of the cluster bus namely Parbhat Malik has been arrested. Further investigation of the accident is underway.

READ | Four students injured as school bus overturns in MP town

Eyewitnesses allege the cluster driver of over-speeding

The eyewitnesses of the accident claimed that the Delhi Transport Corporation bus was moving in speed when it ran into the school bus, post which the bus carrying school children overturned.

READ | Goa: Mandatory police verification required for school bus drivers

Four children injured after a school bus overturns in MP

Earlier on January 9, four students were injured after their school bus overturned near Rajpur town in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh. The bus was carrying nearly 25 students of a private school when the mishap occurred, the police official said.

"The bus turned turtle near Jalgaon Fate as the driver lost over the vehicle, which was being driven at a high speed," Rajpur police station in-charge, Anil Bamania said.

READ | UP: 20 passengers unaccounted for in Kannauj bus accident, many feared dead

READ | Indian tourist killed in Egypt bus accident, Embassy says 16 nationals onboard