Delhi School, Colleges Shut Till Further Orders Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday directed all government and private schools and colleges to remain shut until further orders. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kejriwal wrote, "Keeping in view the growing number of cases in the city, all schools and colleges are to remain shut until further order."

In the last press briefing conducted by Kejriwal on April 2, he had put out measures such as the strict following of containment steps, improved hospital management and ramped up vaccination drive to control the spread of the virus.

Pushing the public to follow containment steps, the CM had stated, "When it comes to containment steps, the government cannot do much, it is for the people to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, which includes wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing at all times and washing hands with soap at regular intervals."

Outlining that hospital management and vaccination drive are the two main areas of focus for the government, he had said that the government is leaving no stone unturned to provide those infected a seat in a hospital and there, the best medical facility, along with appropriate treatment.

As for the vaccination, he had highlighted that the drive is going on well. Lauding the Central government for opening up the vaccination drive for all above 45 years of age.

He, however, later on, wrote to the PM demanding the opening of the vaccination drive for people of all ages.

Delhi's COVID tally

On Thursday, Delhi reported its highest single-day surge this year with 7,437 fresh COVID-19 cases. Delhi is one among the 10 States-Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab and Delhi that have seen an upward rise in the COVID-19 cases.

In view of the surge, earlier this week, a night curfew was imposed in the region till April 30.

