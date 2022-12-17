Delhi School Teacher Chops Hair, Throws 11-year-old Girl From School Building; Arrested

A Class 5 girl was allegedly hit with a pair of scissors by her teacher and then flung the girl from the first floor of the school balcony in a Delhi Municipal Corporation school on Friday. The teacher was suspended and arrested later.

Officials informed that the girl’s facial bone was fractured however she was out of danger. A large crowd gathered in central Delhi's Model Basti area outside the Delhi Nagar Nigam Balika Vidyalaya, where the incident took place at 11 am on December 16.

Teacher allegedly flung a 5-year-old girl from the classroom

According to the police, the teacher identified as Geeta Rani Deshwal (26), entered the classroom, locked herself up with the students and violently threw water bottles before she picked up the 11-year-old girl, chopped her hair and then tossed her from the balcony.

She also allegedly threatened other students, police said and added the motive of the teacher is not yet known. "She also broke bottles. She then caught hold of a girl and hit her head with a pair of small scissors. She then threw her off the balcony," DCP (Central Delhi) Shweta Chauhan said.

The DCP said, "One more teacher who tried to stop the accused from doing so was pushed by the accused but it is not confirmed if she sustained injuries when she went to intervene."

The girl suffered injuries in the scalp region said a senior doctor at the Hindu Rao Hospital. "We conducted a CT scan of her skull and brain which has come normal, and the ultrasound too has come normal. But, there is swelling on her face, so we repeated the CT, and found that she has sustained a fracture in a facial bone. Hence, the patient has been referred to the maxillofacial department of the Safdarjung Hospital," he told and added the girl is stable and is undergoing treatment.

Accused teacher suffered a miscarriage

The wife of a truck driver from Haryana, Geeta suffered a miscarriage when she was five months pregnant in October 2021, noted the police.

Shocked at the incident, the victim’s father said, "We don't know what led to the incident. Why did this teacher do this to my daughter? She even harmed her classmates. I never received any complaint against my daughter. What happened today was very shocking and I fear sending my child to school again."

The victim’s mother was inconsolable when she came to know about the incident of her daughter being thrown off the school building.

