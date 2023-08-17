Delhi School Teacher Thrashes Student For Not Bringing Hindi Textbook, Boy Hospitalised

A Class VI student of a government school in northeast Delhi’s Tukmirpur area was hospitalised after he was allegedly thrashed by a teacher over forgetting to bring his Hindi textbook.

The accused has been identified as Sadul Hassan and a case has been filed against Hassan under sections 341 (wrongful restraintment) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident reportedly took place on August 7, while a complaint was filed with Delhi Police on August 12.

The 12-year-old boy, Arbaz, whose condition is said to be critical, is undergoing treatment at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

On Thursday, Republic spoke to the boy’s father, Mohammad Ramjani, who expressed concern about his child's health condition. "I decided to file a case when my son’s condition worsened. I urge the cops to take action against the accused, due to whom my son is in such a state. From what I know, the accused has not been arrested so far," said the worried father, who works in the tent business.

As per the FIR, on August 7, when Arbaz forgot to bring his Hindi textbook, Hassan not only beat him but also choked him, due to which Arbaz had to be rushed to the hospital.

"The accused has been booked under relevant sections for the crime. We are waiting for the victim to fully recover. Further investigations in this case are underway," said Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Delhi Police.