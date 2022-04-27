Delhi: SDMA Mayor Carries Out Encroachment Survey In Jaitpur, Hints At Demolition Drive

In a recent development in South Delhi, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMA) Mayor, Mukesh Suryan, along with other officials, carried out an inspection drive in the Jaitpur area of South Delhi on Wednesday.

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV about his inspection drive in the area, Mukesh Suryan said, "Along with me, there are many officials. We were getting a lot of complaints about the illegal encroachments. That is why we are inspecting the area today." He further added, "Not only that, we are checking the municipal corporation's work."

Mukesh Suryan also stated that they are doing the inspection drive after which a few areas will be demarcated and then the bulldozers would be run on the illegal encroachments.

AAP helping Rohingyas & Bangladeshis settle in Delhi

When asked about the nature of complaints received, the SDMA Mayor, who is on an inspection drive in the Jaitpur area of South Delhi, said, "We received complaints on illegal encroachments, illegal constructions and encroachments of government lands." He accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of the illegal encroachments. "Delhi government is helping Rohingyas and Bangladeshis settle in the region."

Slamming the AAP government for providing facilities to illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi, Suryan said, "Facilities are not being provided to Delhiites. But they are being provided to Bangladeshis and Rohingyas."

He further added that the AAP government in Delhi supports those who want to harm the nation. When asked whether bulldozers will run on illegal constructions and encroachments, Suryan replied, "Yes", indicating a demolition drive in the area. On the illegal encroachment in the Shaheen Bagh area, the SDMA mayor said that they have already submitted the reports. "But we can also go for the inspection in the Shaheen Bagh area," he further added.

This comes following the demolition drive started by the NDMA in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi on April 20. However, the Supreme Court ordered a stay in the demolition drive.

AAP protests

The AAP workers started protesting on the streets of New Delhi after the news of the SDMA Mayor carrying out an inspection drive for another possible demolition drive in Delhi. AAP's Gopal Rai and Durgesh Pathak led the march of AAP workers against bulldozing of properties in Delhi.

