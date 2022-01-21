Delhi sees 10,756 new Covid cases; positivity rate declines to 18.04 per cent

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Delhi logged 10,756 fresh Covid cases and 38 more fatalities due to the infection on Friday, while the positivity rate declined to 18.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

As many as 434 people have succumbed to the disease in January so far.

According to officials, 59,629 Covid tests were conducted on Thursday, as against 57,290 a day ago.

Delhi on Thursday reported 12,306 Covid cases and 43 fatalities, while the positivity rate was 21.48 per cent.

On Wednesday, the city had logged 35 deaths and 13,785 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 23.86 per cent.

It had recorded 28,867 Covid cases last Thursday, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. The number then declined to 24,383 on Friday, 20,718 on Saturday, 18,286 on Sunday, 12,527 on Monday, and 11,684 on Tuesday.

The positivity rate stood at 30.6 per cent on Saturday, the highest in the ongoing wave of the pandemic so far, 27.9 per cent on Sunday, 28 per cent on Monday and 22.5 per cent on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday asserted that the danger of Covid has subsided in the national capital and the situation is "quite under control".

He also said that the virus was the primary cause of death in only three of the 43 fatalities recorded the previous day.

There are 15,557 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 2,656 (17.07 per cent) of them are occupied. A total of 2,656 Covid patients are in hospitals, the health department’s data in a bulletin stated.

Since last week, Jain has been saying that hospital admissions have stabilised in the national capital and the third wave has plateaued.

Active cases in Delhi on Friday reduced to 61,954 from 68,730 on Thursday.

Also, in total 925 coronavirus patients were on oxygen support, out of whom 156 severe Covid patient were on ventilator, as on Friday.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 48,356 on Friday while it was 53,593 a day before, and the number of containment zones in the city was 42,239, a significant jump from 40,756 on Thursday, the bulletin said.

The Delhi government on Thursday capped the rate of conventional RT-PCR tests in private hospitals and laboratories at Rs 300, reducing the price by 40 per cent, according to an order.

Earlier, the test used to cost Rs 500.

Rapid antigen tests at private facilities will cost Rs 100, the order stated. Earlier, it used to cost Rs 300. PTI SLB KND ANB ANB

