Delhi sees 137 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate rises to 2.70 pc

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Delhi reported 137 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday with the positivity rate rising to 2.70 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With the positivity rate jumping from 0.5 per cent on April 4 to 2.70 on Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the city government is keeping a watchful eye on the COVID-19 situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.

"The daily cases in Delhi are being reported in the range of 100-200. We are keeping an eye on hospital admissions and they are going down. Focus shouldn't be on positivity rate much as of now," Jain said.

The national capital's COVID-19 caseload stands at 18,66,380 and the death toll at 26,157, the latest bulletin stated.

There has been an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Delhi over the last few days.

The capital had on Sunday reported 141 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 1.29 per cent.

It saw 160 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.55 per cent on Saturday.

On Friday, the city had reported 146 cases with a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent and one death.

A total of 5,079 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi the previous day, the bulletin said.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

As many as 447 COVID-19 patients are in home isolation in the capital, the bulletin stated.

There are 9,745 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 47 (0.48 per cent) of them are occupied, it said. PTI GVS DIV DIV

