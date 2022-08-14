Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent, while five more people died due to the disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the 12th consecutive day when the city has logged more than 2,000 cases in a day.

Delhi on Saturday reported nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent.

On Friday, it saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent.

The national capital had recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.

The fresh cases on Sunday came out of 17,106 COVID-19 tests, the health department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload has increased to 19,84,595 and the death toll has climbed to 26,381, it said. PTI GVS DIV DIV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)