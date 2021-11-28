Delhi sees 32 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Delhi on Sunday recorded 32 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent, according to health department data.

The national capital has recorded six deaths due to the viral disease so far this month. Four people had succumbed to COVID-19 in October and five in September.

With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally of the city climbed to 14,40,866. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered from the disease, according to the health bulletin.

The death toll stands at 25,097, the bulletin said.

Authorities conducted 53,515 tests, including 45,268 RT-PCR ones, the previous day. There are 288 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 115 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 108, it said.

Delhi reported 27 COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday, 23 cases on Friday and 30 on Thursday.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop flights coming to India from countries affected by a new variant of coronavirus, Omicron, with immediate effect.

"Our country has fought a tough fight against corona for the last one and half years. With great difficulty and due to the selfless service of millions of our Covid warriors, our country has recovered from coronavirus," Kejriwal said in his letter.

The Centre had on Thursday asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where cases of Omicron, declared variant of concern by the WHO, have been reported.

In April and May, Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives and led to a shortage of oxygen and essential drugs at hospitals.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

According to government data, over 2.24 crore vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 87 lakh people have received both doses. PTI GVS DIV DIV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)