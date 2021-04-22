Delhi Sees Highest COVID Fatality With 306 Deaths; Positivity At 36% With 26,169 Cases

Clocking its highest deaths due to COVID-19 cases, Delhi on Thursday, reported 26,169 new cases and 306 new deaths. With 72,208 samples tested Delhi has reported 26,169 new cases - tallying a case positivity of 36.24%. Delhi - the worst-hit city state, has 9,56,348 cases of which 8,51,537 are discharged and 91,618 active cases.

DDMA regulates oxygen supply to hospitals

Tackling the oxygen crisis in the national capital, Delhi govt's Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered regulation as per allocation orders issued by Govt from time to time. DDMA has deputed three IAS officers - Ashish Verma, Udit Prakash Rai and Vijay Bidhuri for ensuring the seamless movement of tankers till Delhi's borders, controlling and facilitating the supply of oxygen to health establishments. DDMA has also told Delhi police to monitor the movement of oxygen tankers with a 'green corridor' and told hospitals to appoint an audit committee for supervising and rationalising the use of medical oxygen. One of Delhi's top govt hospital - Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has highlighted an urgent need for oxygen at 8 PM on Thursday. The hospital where 510 COVID patients are admitted with 142 patients on high flow oxygen support, has stated that its oxygen in store will last for only 5 hours - till 1 AM.

Earlier in the day, Delhi High Court pulled up the Centre for obstruction of oxygen supply to Delhi from Haryana's Panipat and UP's Faridabad. With Delhi govt informing about more hospitals' oxygen supply set to deplete, Delhi High Court ordered Centre to implement the MHA's order ensuring no hindrance in oxygen tanker movement. Moreover, the Court tasked the Centre to map out the oxygen supply to various states from private players on a national-level, rejecting Delhi's offer to directly contact private players.

The Court noted that the supply of oxygen to Delhi has been obstructed from Air Liquidae, Panipat and supply of oxygen from Faridabad border to Delhi was obstructed for several hours. It also noted that while the Centre has assured supply of 480 MT of oxygen to Delhi in terms of order dated Apr 21, only 200-250 MT of oxygen was received in the day until we passed the order. With Delhi govt informing that Saroj Hospital, Aakash Healthcare and Shanti Mukund Hospital will soon run out of oxygen, Delhi High Court has suggested that oxygen firm Inox must continue to supply to Delhi and let Panipat plant supply to Haryana. While the Court lauded the Railways for allocating oxygen from steel plants Durgapur, Kalinganagar to Delhi, Railways asked states to arrange for cryogenic containers to transport oxygen across the nation.