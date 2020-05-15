Delhi Sees No New Deaths But 425 Fresh COVID-19 Cases; City Tally At 8895 And 123 Deaths

In a positive development for the national capital, Delhi reported 425 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases but no new deaths on Friday. 473 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 3518. The city's tally stands at 8895 with 123 deaths.

Delhi: No new deaths

Delhi's COVID-19 statistics

As of date, Delhi has 1719 patients in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, 747 in COVID care centres, 157 in COVID-19 health centers, and 1643 in home isolation. Delhi currently conducts 6199 tests per million and has 5254 active cases. Currently, Delhi's AIIMS hospital is awaiting the ICMR's nod to conduct plasma therapy clinical trials on critical patients, as per reports.

Delhi mulls opening select metro trains

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has stated that it will be resuming serviced from Monday in select routes, after the Centre gives it approval. The DMRC stated that it has been taking up the necessary cleaning mechanisms inside the trains and indoor areas of stations such as entrance lobbies, corridors, staircases, escalators, elevators, security area, in preparation. Passengers will be screened and only a select number of people will be allowed to travel, stated DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal, adding health guidelines will soon be issued.

Delhi under lockdown

While the city amounts to the fourth-highest number of cases in the nation, Delhi currently has been easing its lockdown with its number of containment zones shrinking to 79 from 94 inspite of its increasing number of cases. Moreover, in the recent PM-CM press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked for the lifting of lockdown in parts of Delhi to restart economic activities. While Delhi has eased its lockdown as per MHA guidelines- allowing the opening of stores, home delivery of liquor, Kejriwal has stated that 'one must get used to living with Coronavirus'.

