Delhi sees rise in minimum temp amid partly cloudy sky

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Delhi's minimum temperature rose to 15 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, on Wednesday morning amid partly cloudy skies.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

Surface winds gusting up to 30 kilometers per hour are likely to prevail in the national capital under the influence of a Western Disturbance, as a result of a cyclonic circulation over northwest Afghanistan and induced cyclonic circulation over south Pakistan and adjoining West Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department said.

Partly cloudy sky is predicted in Delhi over the next 2-3 days.

The capital's air quality index, which had dropped to poor levels (24-hour AQI 252) on Tuesday, improved to 194 on Wednesday morning due to strong dust-raising winds. PTI GVS VN VN

