Delhi: Serial Sexual Molester Held By Defence Colony Police, FIR Lodged

Defence Colony police have arrested a serial molester who has been involved in a number of sexual assault cases. A senior police official said that the accused was identified as Yash. A First Information Report (FIR) against him was lodged with the Defence Colony Police Station for allegedly sexually assaulting a 11-year-old girl.

The parents of the child had lodged a complaint on November 23 with the police. They alleged that the girl was playing outside their house when the accused took her to an isolated place on the pretext of giving her eatables. The accused then allegedly sexually assaulted her. When the girl began to cry, the accused fled the spot.

After receiving the complaint, the police lodged a case under Sections 363, 354, 376, and 506 and other sections of the POCSO Act. The police formed a team of elite officials and began investigation. The police examined the CCTV footage of the nearby areas to get a clue about the accused.

Finally acting on a tip-off, the accused was held from Delhi's Paharganj area. During the probe, the police said that they found out that he was involved in around eight more cases. Further probe in the matter is on.

Image: Representative