Delhi Services Bill Becomes Law With President Droupadi Murmu's Assent

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, August 12, gave her assent to the Delhi Services Bill after it was passed in both houses of Parliament, turning it into law. Along with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, the President has also given approval for the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill and the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill.

The Delhi Services Bill, now law, had seen immense debate in Parliament with the Aam Aadmi Party strongly opposing what it saw as a curtailing of its powers. The government has maintained that Delhi is unique as a Union Territory but its local government cannot claim the same powers as that of a state government.

Delhi Services Bill becomes law

In a massive blow to the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Saturday was turned into a law after President Droupadi Murmu gave nod to the Bill concerning Delhi government officers including appointments and transfers, giving more power to the Centre over the affairs in the national capital.

The Bill was tabled in the Lower House of Parliament by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 1 amid massive sloganeering by the Opposition and was later passed in the House on August 3. Tabling the bill in the Lok Sabha, the Union Home Minister termed the Opposition’s objection to the Bill as “political”.

“The Constitution has given the House the power to pass any law regarding the state of Delhi. The Supreme Court’s judgement has clarified that Parliament can bring any law regarding the national capital. All objections are political,” Shah said in Parliament.

A day after the Bill was passed in Lok Sabha, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that the Bill will snatch away the rights of the people of Delhi. He further tweeted that the Bill only sought to "enslave" the people of Delhi.