Delhi Set To Enter Lockdown, People Line Up Outside Liquor Shops; COVID Measures Forgotten

With no regards to social distancing, people lined up outside liquor shops in Delhi as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 19 announced a full six-day lockdown starting from 10 PM on Monday to 5 PM on April 26. To stem the drastic surge of COVID-19 cases in the national capital as the nation is rocked with the second wave, Kejriwal announced the fresh restrictions in a press conference on Monday. Shortly after the press briefing, people were witnessed lining in huge numbers outside liquor shops. As per the latest update on the situation, police personnel and paramilitary have been deployed outside wine and liquor shops.

People queue up outside a liquor shop in Gole Market area.



Delhi govt has decided to impose a lockdown in Delhi, from 10 pm tonight to 6 am next Monday (26th April). pic.twitter.com/DdbSfKaiHT — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Delhi: People gather in large numbers outside a liquor shop in Khan Market; social distancing norms flouted.



Lockdown to be imposed in the national capital from 10pm tonight to 6am next Monday (26th April). pic.twitter.com/Fq1iNGJo1d — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

While announcing the restrictions, Kejriwal said, “Everything will remain shut except all essential services during these 6 days." He also said that during the following six days, the Delhi government will be working to elevate the medical facilities. Delhi Chief Minister had even urged the people to remain calm and adhere to COVID-19 protocols to control the uptick of coronavirus cases in the National Capital. Earlier on April 18, Kejriwal said that the COVID-19 positivity rate increased from 24% to 30% in the last 24 hours.

Do’s and Dont’s of Delhi’s 6-day lockdown

As per the guidelines published by the Delhi government,

Even though religious places would be open, visitors will not be allowed

All Delhi government officers and corporations will be shut except the essential and emergency services including healthcare

The gathering at weddings restricted to 50 and 20 for funerals

All malls, cinema halls, shopping complexes, swimming pools, restaurants, salons, gyms and spas will remain shut during the curfew

All social, religious, political, entertainment, or sports gatherings are banned

Without spectators, national sporting events are allowed to take place

Restaurants will be shut down with only home delivery allowed

Doctors, healthcare staff, essential workers, officials, journalists, judges, government officials and diplomats are exempted from the lockdown on showing valid ID proof. Apart from that, students appearing for examinations and people travelling for COVID-19 vaccination or testing will be allowed on giving valid identification. On producing a valid ticket, people travelling to airports, railway stations and bus stations will also be exempted.

