Delhi: Sexually Exploited Woman Murders Man, Held Along With Accomplice

A woman allegedly executed the murder plan of a relative, who is alleged to have repeatedly sexually assaulted her, with the help of her friend in Delhi, the police said on Monday (July 17). The two accused have been held in northeast Delhi.

The two accused allegedly stabbed the relative, identified as Abujar (30), whose body was recovered on Monday (July 16) morning near Shastri Park with stab wounds in the neck and abdomen. The Delhi Police have identified the two accused as Salma (20) and Irfan (35).

Mastermind of the murder, Salma, has claimed that Abujar sexually exploited her multiple times following her husband Akhtyar's death, the Delhi Police said. She added that under precautionary measures to evade police arrest, Abujar repeatedly threatened her to not lodge any complaint or else she will be killed.

Following the alleged sexual exploitation, Salma along with her accomplice decided to murder Abujar. He was called to the Bela Farm area of Shastri Park, where the two accused allegedly overpowered and murdered him.

Delhi Police registers case

The Delhi Police has registered a case under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 302 and 201. "We got hold of two accused in this case. We are in the process of verifying the claims of Salma and Irfan and trying to find out that whatever is being spoken by them, whether it is truth or not," said Joy Tirkey DCP ( North-East), adding that the deceased has been identified as a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj.

“Nearly 20 CCTV cameras around the place where the body was found were scanned. Two people were seen around and they appeared to be the suspects. Their identification was established and the two...were caught from northeast Delhi for interrogation,” added Tirkey.