Delhi SGPC To Convene Meeting Of Top Sikh Organisations To Discuss UCC

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee will be convening a meeting of top Sikh organisations on July 7 to discuss the Uniform Civil Code and its possible implications. President of Delhi SGPC Harmit Singh Kalka asserted that UCC is a very sensitive issue and one should avoid talking on the topic without having in-depth knowledge.

“UCC is a very sensitive issue and one must not speak on the topic without having in-depth knowledge of the matter. We have called for a meeting of all senior leaders on July 7. All major Sikh organisations will be a part of this meeting and after deliberating on the issue we will give our opinion to the government,” Delhi SGPC chief Harmit Singh Kalka

The SGPC chief underlined that he is apprehensive about how the UCC will deal with Article 26 which talks about religious symbols and practices. “Though most of our functioning matches the Hindu law. Our concern is Article 26 that affects our religious symbols and practices,” he said.

He further opined that it would not be wise to speak too soon on the topic and urged all political and religious outfits to wait for the first draft of the law commission.

“Now, after the law commission submits a report. we will know how all that is getting affected if at all. There needs to be clarity on the topic. So we will wait till the draft comes out. We should not politicise the matter,” he added.

This comes after Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami opposed the UCC while expressing concerns that the new law would erode traditions, culture, and the uniqueness of minorities.