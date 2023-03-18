Last Updated:

Delhi Shocker: Delivery Boy, Friend Brutally Trashed By Locals In Rajouri Area Over Change

A shocking video has come to light from Delhi where a delivery executive along with his friend was allegedly beaten up by the locals over not having change

Astha Singh
Delivery executive

Image: ANI


A shocking video has come to the fore from the national capital where a video of a delivery executive along with his friend being allegedly beaten up by the locals has gone viral on social media. The incident happened in New Delhi's Rajouri Garden on Friday afternoon over the matter of change. 

The victim delivery boy identified as Gurpal and his companion Aman went to deliver the food and were brutally trashed by a few people for not having a change in the Rajouri Garden's Raghbir Nagar area, informed the Delhi Police. In the video doing the rounds, the two men can be seen mercilessly beating up the victim, and when his friend tried to intervene, he was also assaulted. 

Meanwhile, a complaint has been registered on the statement of the victim and a probe has been initiated in the case. No arrests have been made as of yet.

(More details awaited)

