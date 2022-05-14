Delhi: Shootout Between Police & Criminals; Sunil Kala Of Shakti Naidu's Group Injured

In the national capital, a shootout took place on Saturday, May 14. In the incident that is said to have taken place in the South Delhi area of Saket, Delhi Police's Special Cell officials indulged in a gun battle with the criminals. One criminal sustained injuries and has been rushed to a hospital near Saket, where he is presently undergoing treatment. The injured has been identified as Sunil Kala, associated with the notorious Naidu gang.

Kingpin of Naidu gang was killed in 2020

The kingpin of the Naidu group, Shiv Shakti Naidu, was killed in 2020 February. Naidu was shot dead during an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, by the police. The Meerut Police had received a tip-off, based on which a team led by then additional director general (ADG) Prashant Kumar was sent to an apartment in the Kankerkhera area, where he was staying.

He had a total of 8 cases against, including the 8 crore money heist, where Naidu and his gang had looted the cash when some businessmen were going to deposit it in two separate banks in Karol Bagh. He was lodged in the Tihar Jail. During his 6-year-long incarceration in Tihar Jail, Naidu strengthened his gang. He had taken a parole, and had jumped it, adfter which he was wanted by the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police.

Image: PTI