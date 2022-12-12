Delhi SI Alleges Abuse, Physical Assault By Advocate Husband

A woman sub-inspector (SI) of the Delhi Police has been allegedly abused and physically assaulted by her advocate husband in south-west Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Monday.

The matter came to light after SI Doli Tevathia, narrated her ordeal on Twitter and also posted a video of the alleged assault where her husband was seen abusing and fighting with her in Dwarka, they said.

"I am a Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police. Presently on maternity leave. I am constantly facing abuse from my husband advocate Tarun Dabas. Today he beat me in broad daylight. Please ensure action," she tweeted from her personal Twitter handle.

In the video, the man could be seen entering the lane and hitting a parked car with his black SUV and later he is seen engaging in a heated argument with his wife. Both are seen fighting as she takes out the side view mirror of his car. He also abuses her and pushes her. He also threatens to kill her.

The SI has also sought help from Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) through Twitter following which the panel has issued notice to the police.

On Monday, Tevathia said they have filed three complaints against Dabas so far.

Taking action, the Delhi Police has registered a case against her husband and are probing the matter.

A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Najafgarh police station as per law. Further investigation is going on, a senior police officer said.

The case has been registered on the complaint of the SI and her brother Sumit Kumar. In the complaint, Kumar alleged Dabas assaulted him as well on several occasions in September. “I was attacked near Rohini Heliport on September 4, 2022, by Dabas and 5-7 goons he brought with him. I made PCR calls and was somehow saved by the police. A complaint was also given to the office of the Joint Commissioner of Police, Rohini, New Delhi (copy enclosed). Feeling repeated threats of the same type I asked the Police to ensure my and my family's safety. However, no substantial pre-emptive action was taken to thwart Dabas," Kumar said.

"On September 11 2022, Dabas brought nearly 15 goons along with him in 3 cars and tried to attack me and my family at my home. I again made PCR calls ... and called for the police help,” he alleged in the complaint.

“Dabas is a habitual drunkard and women beater, this man frequently gives alcohol parties to his friends and is often involved in brawls in the nearby areas... He often pressures my sister for money. My sister is a government servant... Due to the inaction of the police, Dabas has been emboldened and is beginning to surpass all limits and my family is leaving under constant threat,” he further alleged in his complaint.

Meanwhile, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal took to Twitter and said that even a policewoman is not safe and had to seek help on social media.

"Delhi Police's Sub-Inspector was being subjected to domestic violence for the past many months but no action has been taken. Even the police are forced to seek help on Twitter. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and strict action should be taken. If a policewoman is not safe. How can a common woman be safe?" Maliwal tweeted in Hindi.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)