Delhi: Sikh Groups Thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah For Evacuating Community From Afghanistan

A community of Sikhs near Delhi's Tilak Nagar celebrated the return of their compatriots with a cheerful song as they thanked PM Modi and Union Minster Amit Shah on Tuesday. This celebration was held to commemorate the return of 75 people which included about 46 Afghans and Hindus who were evacuated from the territories of war-ravaged Afghanistan. The IAF plane on Monday had brought back the ones stranded while 3 copies of the Guru Granth Sahib from different gurudwaras in Afghanistan was brought over by an Air India flight.

Sikh community elated

A group of Sikhs who gathered near a banner of PM Modi, sang a melodious song while playing traditional instruments in a regional language. The Sikh groups in Tilak Nagar, Delhi while thanking PM Modi said, "We are grateful to the PM of India. We thank him for saving our Sikh/Hindu brothers trapped in Afghanistan and for helping them evacuate." Along with the PM the group also thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The group also thanked all the concerned authorities and people who had helped facilitate the return.

Harshdeep Puri receives Guru Granth Sahib; Punjab CM thanks Centre

A special flight by Air India carried back the stranded Hindu/Sikh community people back home along with the books. Union Minister Harshdeep Puri and BJP leader RP Singh Khalsa received the three holy books of the Sikhs from Kabul at the New Delhi airport. Sikh community. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh thanked the Union Government for evacuating 44 Afghan Sikhs and bringing the books along. Nearly 200 more Afghans and Hindus were still stranded in Afghanistan, who had reportedly taken shelter at the Karte Parwan gurudwara in Kabul, which was close to the airport.

Taliban seals Kabul airport for Afghans

In a significant development, the Taliban on Wednesday sealed the Kabul Airport and announced that they would no longer let Afghans leave the country. This comes a day after Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid addressed a press conference where he rejected evacuation extensions by nations and said that the terror outfit was not going to allow any more Afghans to leave the country. Clamping down on the rights of their own citizens, the Taliban has announced that while foreigners were allowed to go towards the Airport, all Afghan nationals will be stopped.

(Image Credits - PTI)