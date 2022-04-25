Delhi: Situation returning to normal in violence-hit Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) The situation in violence hit-Jahangirpuri is returning to normal as residents of the northwest Delhi locality have started venturing out of their houses amid heavy security presence.

Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured.

According to police, there was stone-pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched.

On Sunday, a 'Tiranga Yatra' was taken out by Hindu and Muslim residents of the area to give a message of peace and harmony even as the roads leading to the mosque near which the riots broke out remain closed for movement.

The yatra was held in C block area -- the epicentre of the clashes -- amid a heavy security presence.

Mohammad Shahid, who sells clothes in his shop in C block, said the situation is normal, but people from outside are staying away for now.

"The situation is absolutely fine here. Some of the gates are closed in the area due to security reasons and police personnel are sitting there. The month of Ramzan is going on and people visit markets for shopping. However, the customers from outside the area are not coming here due to the incident which has affected our business," he said.

The Delhi Police said the security measures in Jahangirpuri are being reviewed and a decision on further deployment of forces would be taken according to the prevailing situation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North West) Usha Rangnani said, "Security arrangements are being reviewed based on the prevailing situation and accordingly, we would take a decision and required arrangements would be made." "As of now, appropriate, adequate and sufficient security personnel have been deployed in the area," she added.

Drones are also being used for keeping vigil.

Meanwhile, some of the locals are yet to come to terms with the events that unfolded on April 16 and blamed "outsiders" for creating trouble.

Pawan Kumar Soni, who owns a sweet shop in the area, said people from different communities live together in the locality and he had never seen any strife between them in the last 25 years.

"I have been running this sweet shop for the last 25 years, but nothing like this (riots) happened before. We have no issues with anyone here. The 'Tiranga Yatra' was carried out successfully and the situation in the area is normal," he said.

Lallu Kumar, who lives in C block, said, "I work in a mobile shop owned by a Muslim and I have never faced any issue. The shop is on the main road which is closed and our business is getting affected." "We have been living here peacefully and nothing like this (riot) happened before. Some outsiders came here on April 16 to disturb law and order," Kumar added.

Shop owner Mohammad Sajjad said the locals were facing difficulties in commuting as some of the gates leading to the main roads have been shut.

"Alternate routes are the only option," he added. PTI NIT RHL

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)