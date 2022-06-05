Delhi Sizzles At 47 Degrees As Heatwave Makes A Comeback; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

After the national capital witnessed a slight drop in mercury following cool winds with rain and hailstorm due to Cyclone Asani, the heatwave has returned to Delhi once again as maximum temperature soared to 47 degrees Celsius on Saturday with no immediate relief in sight.

At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 43.9 degrees Celsius as against 42.9 degrees Celsius on Friday and 42 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature jumped to 47.1 degrees Celsius in the Mungeshpur area, making it the hottest place in the national capital.

The Sports Complex recorded 46.9 degrees Celsius while Pitampura’s temperature soared to 46.5 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, Delhi’s Najafgarh, Jafarpur, and Ridge recorded 46.2 degrees Celsius, 45.7 degrees Celsius, and 45.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

MeT Office Issues a Yellow alert

On Sunday morning, the Meteorological Office issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave at isolated places in Delhi. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four-colour codes for weather alerts -- green means no action needed, yellow means watch and stay updated, orange means be prepared, and red means take action.

According to the IMD, Delhi would witness a mainly clear sky over the next four to five days leading to rising temperature.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal, as per the weather agency. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches.

Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, a severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.

"Heatwave is back over parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, south Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets of the national capital Delhi and NCR," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of climate change and meteorology, Skymet Weather.

IMD issues new heatwave warning

Several parts of the country will continue to reel under scorching heatwave conditionsm warned IMD. It said that there could be a new heatwave spell over northwest and central parts of India over the next two-three days.

The heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, south Punjab and south Haryana-Delhi till June 5, while south Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh will witness the same till June 8.