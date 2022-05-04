Delhi: South MCD Begins Phase I Of Anti-encroachment Drive In Sangam Vihar; Watch

In a major development, the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (South MCD) Central Zone, on Wednesday, started its anti-encroachment drive in different parts of the city. As part of the first phase of the drive, Republic has learnt that illegal buildings will be demolished in several parts of the city in the next few days.

The South MCD began its anti-encroachment drive in and around MB Road and Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Reporting live from the Shooting Range of Sangam Vihar in South Delhi, Republic TV has accessed full details of the South MCD's anti-encroachment drive. In Sangam Vihar, a JCB bulldozer could be seen removing a temporary stall in the area. South and South-east DCPs have received letters concerning the order issued by the Assistant Commissioner of Central Zone, South MCD on the anti-encroachment drive and accordingly police personnel were deployed in the region.

The order seeks the deployment of necessary police personnel, including lady police officials, to the MCD staff for maintaining law and order during the anti-encroachment drives.

According to sources, South MCD staff reached the locations concerned at 10.30 am. The other locations of the encroachment removal drive are Kalindi Kunj to Jamia Nagar Police Station on May 5, Srinivaspuri Private Colony to Okhla Railway Station Gandhi Camp on May 6.

The bulldozer drive will take place in Shaheen Bagh's main road, G-Block from Jasola Canal to Kalandi Kunj Park on May 9, and between New Friends Colony and Bodh Dharm Mandir on May 10.

Similarly, illegal constructions will also be razed in Lodhi Colony, Meherchand Market, in and Around Sai Mandir and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on May 11, Dhirsen Marg, Iskcon Temple Marg, Kalka Devi Marg, and its surrounding areas on May 12, and Khadda colony and its surrounding areas on May 13.

Rajpal Singh, Standing Committee Chairman of Central Zone, South MCD, said the discussions have taken place with the police and they have received a positive response. "They will involve in this organised programme. No notice is required in the anti-encroachment drive. These people should be treated strictly," Singh said.

This development comes days after the South MCD launched a crackdown on encroachers in all its four zones, bulldozing temporary structures and illegal hoardings, along with impounded vehicles. South MCD's bulldozer drive freed a nearly five km road stretch.