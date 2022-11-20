Delhi Special Cell Arrests 4 Sharp Shooters Of Gogi Gang; Arms & Ammunition Recovered

In a major crackdown, the special cell of Delhi Police has arrested four desperate sharpshooters of the slain gangster Jintendra Gogi gang. Police have reportedly recovered arms and ammunition from the arrested shooters. The four sharpshooters, who have been arrested, were wanted in several cases of murder and robbery in Delhi and Haryana.

Image: Four arrested accused. Source: Republic

Two of the accused, Aman alias Manpreet and Roshan have been declared as Proclaimed Offenders in several cases. As per reports, the accused were previously involved in more than 30 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery, and snatching. Notably, a haul of 17 pistols including one revolver and 3 vehicles have been recovered from their (accused) possession.

Image: Haul of 17 pistols recovered. Source: Republic

Gangster Jitender Gogi shot dead

On September 21, 2021, Delhi’s most wanted gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi was shot dead inside the Rohini court complex. Later, two gangsters who attacked Gogi were shot dead by Delhi Police.

The assault took place when Gogi was produced before the court by officials of the 3rd battalion and Special Cell’s Counter Intelligence Unit in connection with a murder case. Over 30 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were present in and around the courtroom.

However, two assailants, suspected to be members of the Tillu Tajpur gang, had evaded court security and were waiting inside the courtroom, dressed as lawyers.

The incident took place in presence of Judge Gagandeep Singh. Video footage of the incident, which exposed security lapses in the system, showed policemen and lawyers rushing out in panic as gunshots rang out inside the courtroom.