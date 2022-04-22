On Friday, Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (CP) Dependra Pathak stated that the situation in the Jahangirpuri area is now peaceful. As various political parties have been visiting the violence-hit area in protest of the demolition drive, and many are scheduled to visit the national capital to slam the move, the political leaders have now been restricted from visiting near the mosque, he added. However, no restrictions have been imposed for the general devotees.

'Situation peaceful in Jahangirpuri': Delhi Special CP

Special CP Dependra Pathak said, "Normalcy will return in the area in the next 24 to 36 hours and the situation is peaceful at present."

The Special Commissioner of Police further stated that they have installed several CCTV cameras in the Jahangirpuri area for strict surveillance and will also install a temporary monitoring station. He added, "Our role is very focussed and we are maintaining peace here. I took stock of the security situation. We have adequate police deployment to ensure the safety and security of the area."

"Our aim is that the situation remains normal and there is no incitement. For that, we're in continuous touch with people of the area, various pressure groups, and who all are visiting here. CCTV cameras have been installed here so that we can keep an eye," added CP Dependra Pathak.

Besides CCTV surveillance, Delhi police is also conducting drone surveillance to keep a vigil over the Central District.

Jahangirpuri Demolition Drive

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday launched a two-day anti-encroachment drive against illegal constructions in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area. In a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), NDMC said, "The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

The demolition operation comes just a few days after eight policemen and one civilian were injured in a stone-pelting incident during Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti on April 16. At least 23 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Additionally, North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh has stated that the civic body was carrying out the drive because people of the area complained regarding road blockage and traffic issues, and not as a retaliation to the Hanuman Jayanti procession. The destruction continued until a Supreme Court order stayed the demolition drive. It will hear a plea against the demolition drive on Thursday.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: Republic World/ANI