Delhi Spl Commissioner(L&O) Appeals To Jahangirpuri Residents To Maintain Peace Post Clash

Delhi Special Commissioner of Police for Law and Order Dependra Pathak requested the people of Jahangirpuri to stay calm after clashes broke out between two communities after the Shobha Yatra. The police officer informed that the situation was under control and an adequate police force was deployed to maintain law and order.

Violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, leaving police personnel injured. There was stone-pelting and some vehicles were also torched.

"The situation is under control. We are trying to create a peaceful environment by holding talks with peace committees and appealing to everyone to maintain peace and not pay heed to rumours. The injured are receiving treatment," Pathak said.

He added, "We request people residing in Jahangirpuri to stay calm, the adequate police force is here to control the situation. Two groups went into a scuffle during a procession. We are investigating the matter."

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana also reiterated that the situation is under control and adequate forces have been deployed.

"Our senior officers are on the ground and patrolling is being done in all areas. Strict action will be taken against the people involved. First priority was containment which is already done," Delhi Police Commissioner told Republic.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to top Delhi Police officials and directed them to take required action in wake of Jahangirpuri's violence.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal condemns Jahangirpuri clashes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has condemned the violence in Jahangirpuri in which several police, including cops, were injured. He also appealed to people to maintain peace.

"The incident of stone-pelting in the procession in Jahangir Puri, Delhi is highly condemnable. Strict action should be taken against those who are guilty. Appeal to all people- Keep the peace by holding each other's hand," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, Kejriwal said that he spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who assured him that "all steps are being taken to ensure peace and that guilty will not be spared."