Delhi Spl CP Shares Details Of Gigantic Heroin Bust; Pak-Afghan Link Under Scanner

After a container holding over 20 tonnes of licorice coated with Heroin was seized from Nava Sheva Port in Mumbai by a team of Delhi Special Cell officers, Special Commissioner HGS Dhaliwal on Wednesday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network on one of the biggest seizures of Heroin.

The Special Commissioner of the Delhi Special Cell said, "This is very significant from two dimensions. One, the international tentacles is an Afghan person named Ahmed Shah, who is currently based in Pakistan, and two, the company that supplies these is based in Dubai. The consignment reached Chennai port last year. It was kept there for almost a year before it was transported to Lucknow. Two weeks ago, we intercepted this while it was being transported to the Delhi border."

For those unversed, licorice is a herb that grows in parts of Europe and Asia. The roots contain glycyrrhizin, which treats a variety of illnesses ranging from the common cold to liver disease and can cause side effects when eaten in large amounts. Licorice is also known as "sweet root" as it contains a compound that is about 50 times sweeter than sugar.

On Wednesday, a Delhi Special Cell senior officer informed that the total quantity of Heroin coated on licorice weighing 22 tonnes is 345 kgs approximately. Special Commissioner, HGS Dhaliwal said, “The value of the Heroin seized is Rs 1725 crores in the International market.”

“The main accused is an Afghan National who is based in Pakistan. The truck was channelised from Afghanistan and the consignment company is from Dubai. The ship was also ported from a neighbouring country,” he added.

Notably, the consignment came on June 21, 2022, and was on hold at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust.