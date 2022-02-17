NSG Confirms Presence Of An IED In Delhi's Seemapuri, Terror Attack Averted

Update (7.30 PM)

In a significant development, the special cell has identified the 3-4 boys suspected in the Seemapuri IED case. The landlord of the house where the suspicious bag was recovered is a contractor, and his son Kasim had given the house on rent to the accused boys. They were living as tenants and are currently absconding. Meanwhile, their pictures have been accessed by the special cell, and the accused are said to be a part of sleeper cells or a bigger conspiracy.

Update (6.40 PM)

The NSG has confirmed the presence of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Delhi’s Seemapuri. A team of the Delhi Police Special Cell found the bag in a house in old Seemapuri and some suspicious articles inside. The occupants of the house are missing. The landlord has been detained and he is being questioned. Forensics team is also at the spot.

In a breaking development, Republic Media Network has learned that a suspicious bag has been recovered from Seemapuri in Delhi. According to sources, the Delhi Police special cell teams have reached the spot and are conducting raids in the area. The bag has been recovered from House no. D-49, in old Seemapuri. Presence of an Improvised explosive device (IED) is being suspected in the bag.

A suspicious bag was found on the road in Old Seemapuri area of Delhi. NSG has been informed, Police verification is under process

It is also being reported that National Security Guard's (NSG) explosive team has been called to the spot to inspect the suspicious bag. Along with the NSG bomb squad, senior officials of Delhi's anti-terror cell are currently at the spot in northeast Delhi.

The special cell is investigating what is in the bag, however, its contents are not clear yet. The matter looks suspicious, as per sources. The case is related to the Ghazipur RDX case, and some suspected tenant who is under suspicion is reported to be missing. The area has been cordoned off. More developments are awaited.

Ghazipur Bomb Seizure

A major security alert came to the fore in January 2022 after the recovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) from the Ghazipur Flower Market. Sensing the severity of the matter after the initial assessment, National Security Guard (NSG) team deployed at Central Vista was rushed to the site. The IED was disposed of by the NSG's Bomb Disposal Squad using a controlled explosion.

Notably, Ghazipur flower market is a crowded area, surrounded by residential complexes. After the incident, security forces had reportedly issued a detailed alert for officers and troops deployed for Republic Day ceremonies in the capital and other parts of the country. The Delhi Police had also issued an order, prohibiting the flying of drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UASs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, etc till February 15.