Delhi Teachers Demand Pending Salaries; Threaten To Not Participate In Vaccine Rollout

Protesting against the backlog of their dues, the Municipal Corporation Teachers' Association in Delhi demanded an immediate release of their five-month salary, threatening to stay back from participating in the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Appealing to the state and Union government, senior Vice-President of the association Vibha Singh demanded their pending salaries and pensions be released, remarking that they had no money to feed their families.

"We haven't been paid for the past five months and pensions for the last six months. Going forward, we appeal to the government to pay our dues. Else we won't help and get ourselves vaccinated during the vaccination drive. We would not be able to fulfill duties as we do not have money to feed ourselves and our families," Singh added.

Delhi teachers placed in frontline workers category

Ahead of the nationwide Coronavirus vaccination drive, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday stated that teachers of government schools in Delhi, engaged in COVID-19 duty will be a part of the priority group consisting of the frontline workers, which will be the first to be vaccinated.

Taking to Twitter, Sisodia shared a piece of a newspaper article and tweeted, "Teachers of Delhi stood with the government at every step and played a key role in the fight against Coronavirus have played a role in the fight against Corona, step by step with the government. They have been ahead while performing duties be it at the quarantine centers, containment zones, surveys, mask checking duties and online studies. Hence the (Delhi) government has placed them in the category of frontline workers for vaccination."

(With Agency Inputs)