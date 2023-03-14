Delhi Teachers' Finland Trip Sparks Row, Plea Before HC Alleges Favouritism In Selection

A plea has been filed before the Delhi High Court alleging that favouritism is being conducted while selecting teachers for foreign training programmes. The petition surfaced after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) nodded his approval to the education department's proposal to send primary teachers from Delhi government schools to Finland for training.

Hearing the petition filed by a group of teachers, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Delhi Government and the LG of Delhi, seeking the details of the guidelines followed by the authority for the selection of teachers for the training programmes in foreign countries.

Delhi HC issues notice to both Delhi LG and Delhi govt

A division bench of Chief Justice of the High Court, Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad has asked both the Delhi LG and the Delhi government to file their replies within six weeks.

The petitioners have alleged that there are no specific criteria for the selection of teachers for such training programmes and have pointed out the need for a comprehensive policy for the selection. They have also termed the training programmes as leisure trips for selected teachers.

The plea said that the government’s decision was completely based on favouritism and there is no established criteria for the selection of deserving candidates. In the plea, it has been suggested that a cost-benefit analysis should be done before making an unreasonable decision for sending the teachers to foreign countries for training.

It has also been mentioned in the petition that rather than organising fancy international training programmes the respondent should focus on the welfare of the students by taking efficient steps towards the apparent irregularities which are adversely affecting the basic education system in the capital.

Earlier, Delhi LG VK Saxena had approved the education department's proposal to send primary teachers from Delhi government schools to Finland for training programmes. However, to ensure equal representation, it was directed to select 87 primary in-charges, three from each of the 29 administrative zones against those 52, who were arbitrarily selected by the government. The LG's approval came after a brief tussle between him and the Delhi government over sending teachers to Finland.

Now, the latest allegations of favouritism in the selection of the teachers for the training programmes are likely to spark a new tussle in the national capital.