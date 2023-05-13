Last Updated:

Delhi Teen Ends Life After Scoring Low Marks In Board Exam

A 16-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself at her home in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area after she reportedly scored low marks in Class XII exams, police said on Saturday.

Press Trust Of India

Image: Representational Photo (Pixabay)


On Friday at 11.54 pm, Hari Nagar police station received information from DDU Hospital regarding the girl, a resident of Hari Nagar, who was brought dead to the hospital by her father, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

During inquiry, it was revealed that the deceased ended her life after scoring a low percentage in her Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examination, the DCP said.

She was a student of science stream and secured 75 per cent marks in the result declared on Friday. She was deeply upset. No suicide note was found, Bansal said.

The body has been preserved at the mortuary of DDU Hospital. An autopsy will be conducted on Saturday. Further enquiry is in progress, police added.

The CBSE on Friday declared the results of Class X and XII. 

