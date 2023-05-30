Delhi Teen Murder: Here's What Accused Sahil Did In Next 24 Hours After Brutal Killing

Sahil, the 20-year-old accused who was arrested for brutally killing a 16-year-old girl in Delhi's Shahbad area has been sent to two days police remand for further questioning. The accused murdered the teen in the Shahbad Dairy area on the night of May 28 after which the Delhi police took swift action and took him into custody.

The Delhi police have revealed the details of Sahil's actions that he committed before getting arrested based on his confession during the interrogation.

After committing the gruesome murder on Sunday night, accused Sahil disposed of the weapon of offence-Knife in Delhi's Rithala area, as per police sources. After that, he absconded to hide at his Aunt's house (Father's sister) in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr by changing two buses, from where he was arrested on Monday.

However, the police are still carrying out their search operation to find the disposed murder weapon. Meanwhile, the accused phone has been retrieved which was switched off since the murder. This will help to establish the relationship between the deceased and the accused relation based on message exchanges and call records.

Also, the Delhi police stated that the accused might be trying to mislead them as he didn't answer a few questions.

Dependra Pathak, Delhi special CP, spoke to Republic and informed, "Immediately after the incident was reported on Sunday evening, that is, around 9:30 pm, the police reached the spot, identified the victim, scanned the CCTV of the area and also spoke to the near and dear ones. We finally zeroed down to the accused and after that various teams were constituted and dispatched to all possible places. We were in continuous touch with all sources of information and finally, we nabbed the accused in UP in Bulandshahr," Pathak said.

The special CP also addressed the public apathy which was captured in the CCTV as people kept walking by while the accused was stabbing the minor. Calling it insensitive, he said that the passers-by could have responded as this apathy is something people must think about. He ensured that police will leave no stone unturned in getting the best possible evidence against the accused so that he receives the strictest possible punishment and that includes the death sentence.

The video of the murder was widely circulating on social media, showing the accused stabbing and subsequently bludgeoning the girl to death as people walk by. Sahil was on the run since the incident. The minor was attacked 16 times with a knife. Six injury marks were found on the neck of the victim and ten on her abdomen area. It has also been revealed that the skull was crushed by a heavy object like a boulder.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim's parents as they have demanded justice for their daughter.