Delhi: Temperature Drops To 27.6 Deg C; Light To Moderate Rain Likely

The city has recorded 331.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 208.8 mm in July so far. On average, the city receives 195.8 mm of rainfall in the entire month.

Press Trust Of India
Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday | Image: ANI


Light to moderate rainfall is likely in parts of Delhi which recorded a minimum temperature of 27.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted intermittent rain in the city over the next four to five days. The maximum temperature on Wednesday is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius.

The city has recorded 331.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 208.8 mm in July so far. On average, the city receives 195.8 mm of rainfall in the entire month. Delhi recorded above-normal rainfall in the last four months -- 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March, 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm in April, 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm in May and 101.7 mm against a normal of 74.1 mm in June.

It witnessed its highest rainfall (153 mm) in a single day in July since 1982 on July 8 and 9 due to an interaction of a western disturbance, monsoon winds and cyclonic circulation over northwest India. The city received an additional 107 mm of rain in the subsequent 24 hours.

In the 36 hours starting at 8.30 am on July 8, Delhi recorded an unprecedented 260 mm of rainfall -- prompting the government to issue a flood warning and shut schools temporarily.

The heavy rain transformed roads into gushing streams, parks into watery labyrinths and marketplaces into submerged realms.

