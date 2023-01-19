Delhi Terror Plot: Arrested Terror Suspect Was In Touch With Pak-based Handlers

In a big breakthrough in the Delhi terror plot, it has been learned that terror suspect Naushad who was arrested on January 12 in North Delhi's Jahangirpuri was in touch with Pakistan-based handlers. Republic TV on Thursday learned that Naushad's handlers Ashwaq and Sohail were associated with the terror outfit (LeT) Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Sources in the police have informed that the terror suspect Naushad went to Nepal twice. Notably, Naushad got in touch with two Pakistan-based handlers while he was lodged in Tihar jail in the national capital and subsequently, when he was released in 2018, his connection with Ashwaq and Sohail deepened further.

#LIVE | Big breakthrough in Delhi terror plot; terror suspect arrested on January 12 was in touch with Pak based handlers.

Tune in to watch updates - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/A8CRgBR3lD — Republic (@republic) January 19, 2023

According to sources, Naushad tried to go to Pakistan via Nepal, however, he could not make it to Pakistan as the official who tried sending Naushad to Pakistan was arrested on the charges of bribery.

Terror web based in Pakistan extends to Canada

Delhi police on Tuesday unravelled a complex terror network that is spread from Pakistan to Canada with "handlers" instructing hit jobs on political leaders in India, in exchange for a huge amount of cash. This terror web comes ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the nation.

Notably, Delhi police officials are hunting for four other terror suspects besides the two who were arrested. According to the Delhi Police Special Cell sources, the terror suspects received weapons from Pakistan through the drop-dead method and were in touch with their handlers on the other side of the border through a social media app.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Jagjit Singh Jagga (29) also known as Jassa, Yaqoob alias Kaptaan, who resides in Uddham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand. And the other Naushad Ali (56), a resident of Jahangirpuri was apprehended under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and the 25 Arms Act. UAPA has also been imposed on the killers, who have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.