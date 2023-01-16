Days after two terror suspects were arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell, Republic TV on Monday learnt that Shiv Sena and Bajrang Dal leaders were on the radar of the accused. Sources say the suspected terrorists were tasked to kill the right-wing Hindu leaders within a gap of four days between January 27 to January 31.

The terror accused were promised an amount of Rs 2.5 crore in three installments to target the Hindu leaders, sources revealed. It has been informed that the accused were already paid Rs 5 lakhs through Hawala transaction by their handlers. The amount that came to them was part of their first installment and they were about to receive the Rs 50 lakhs and Rs 1.5 crore as their second and third installment, respectively.

Notably, the accused were set to target the Hindu leaders based in Delhi as well as in Punjab. The terror suspects were also receiving help from their associates and an investigation has been launched to nab them.

Terror suspects with Pakistan links arrested

The Delhi Police Special Cell on January 12 arrested two suspected terrorists from Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. Police also recovered three pistols, 22 cartridges and two grenades from the accused.

The accused were identified as Jagjit Singh alias Jagga and Naushad. It was revealed that Naushad was being handled by a suspected LeT handler, while Jagjit's handler was Canada-based Arshdeep Singh aka Arsh Dalla, who is a designated terrorist. The two accused also killed a man in December 2022 to demonstrate their capabilities to their handlers.

Speaking to Republic TV, Additional CP of Delhi Police Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha said, "Naushad is a resident of Jahangirpuri, while Jagjit is a resident of Uttarakhand. Both have criminal backgrounds. Naushad was convicted in a murder case as well. They will have associates and groups that might have helped during their stay in Delhi for the last five to six months. We are probing the matter.”