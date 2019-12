Extreme cold temperatures prevailed in the national capital yesterday, i.e. December 22, due to which, a number of homeless people have taken to shelters. People flocked in huge numbers because these shelters are free, have blanket provisions, electricity, water and also a television. People are allowed to use the shelter if they procure ID proof in most shelters, however, reportedly, “Rain Basera” shelter admitted even those without Aadhaar cards or other ID proofs.