Delhi: Third Robbery In 10 Days, This Time Near Kashmere Gate

Delhi, known for its persistent issues with street crime, recently witnessed yet another incident of broad daylight robbery, further intensifying concerns over public safety. This latest incident took place in the Kashmere Gate area of North Delhi, making it the third such crime within a span of just ten days. Despite the presence of a large number of people and vehicles at the scene, unidentified assailants managed to rob a person at gunpoint, making off with Rs 3 lakh and a scooty. Republic Media Network was able to recover stills of the incident.

(Credit: Republic)

3 things you should know

Delhi experiences a concerning increase in broad daylight robberies, with the latest incident occurring in the Kashmere Gate area of North Delhi.

Unidentified assailants manage to rob a person at gunpoint, stealing Rs 3 lakh and a scooty, despite the presence of a large crowd and vehicles.

Authorities assure the citizens that significant progress has been made in identifying the culprits and that they will be apprehended soon.

Third robbery in 10 days: Republic speaks with authorities

The robbery occurred at approximately 13:30 hrs on Tuesday, creating an unsettling coincidence as it transpired in an area where top officials were already involved in solving a previous daylight robbery case at Pragati Maidan. However, speaking to Republic, Sagar Kalsi, DCP (North), confirmed the incident and stated that they have identified the criminals and will soon be able to arrest them.

"We have made significant progress in the case and are confident that we will apprehend the culprits soon," stated Kalsi.

The alarming frequency of such crimes - this being the third incident in 10 days - has prompted the Republic to investigate the overall crime situation in the Northern District, seeking official inputs on the matter. According to officials in the district, there have been a staggering 85 incidents of a similar nature in the first six months of this year alone. However, it is worth noting that 82 out of the 85 cases have been successfully resolved.