Delhi: Tiranga Yatra Held In Riot-struck Jahangirpuri To Give Message Of Communal Harmony

Eight days after violence erupted in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, a Tiranga yatra was held in the national capital amid tight security. The peace march began from Kushal Chowk to spread the message that there is harmony among the communities living there.

"The peace yatra was appealed by people of two communities to appeal for peace and harmony here. They want to restore normalcy. This is a welcome move and Delhi Police is facilitating them," DCP North-West Usha Rangnani told Republic.

On Saturday, members of the local peace committee, Aman Committee, met and hugged each other, laying the message of love and brotherhood between both the communities.

Days after Jahangirpuri violence & demolition drive, locals trying to return to normalcy

A week after the communal clashes and subsequent demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, locals are trying to return to normalcy. Shops are now opening in Jahangirpuri, where clashes erupted between two communities during Shobha Yatra on Hanuman Jayanti.

The Kushal Chowk has been barricaded by Police from all sides. No outsider or vehicle is allowed to enter the area. Residents are only allowed to pass the barricading.

Urmila Goswami, a vegetable vendor in C-block said, "I have come with my vegetable stall after a week. I have faced a lot of loss as it is very difficult to just sit at home and take care of children. We face losses when such a clash takes place. Earlier shops were shut due to lockdown, and now we are worried because of these clashes. Shopkeepers face problems the most. It gets difficult to feed our small kids. It is a problem for someone who is a daily wager."

Another shopkeeper Champadas said, "Shops were closed after the violence. I have opened my shop after 2-3 days. Things are getting better now. The common public suffers because of such clashes."

Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel are deployed at each corner of the locality to maintain the law and order situation helping the residents that are trying to return to their regular lives and businesses.

Violent clashes broke out in Jahangirpuri on April 16 between two groups during a Hanuman Jayanti procession that left nine people injured, including eight police personnel and a civilian.