Delhi To Develop 17 'world-class' City Forests On 3,000 Acres Of Land: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday directed officials to transform 17 city forests in the national capital to "world-class level" parks under the 'Mukhyamantri Park Saundaryakaran Yojna'.

"These world-class city forests will be developed in an area of about 3000 acres across 17 locations of Delhi. A detailed plan will be chalked out and submitted to the Chief Minister in 15 days," an official statement said on Wednesday.

Mukhyamantri Park Saundaryakaran Yojna

As part of the scheme, about 1,500 parks will be redeveloped in collaboration with 450 Resident Welfare Association (RWAs). "Parks, spread over an area of 500 acres, are being developed by the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society in collaboration with local RWAs, NGOs, and MLAs. The Kejriwal Government will fund the development of 5,000 parks in Delhi." said the statement.

Under the scheme, 16,828 parks will be surveyed in Delhi. So far 6,396 parks have been surveyed. Of these, 3,565 parks have been identified as those not being maintained up to standards. After surveying all the locations, appropriate steps will be taken with the help of RWAs/NGOs to transform them into world-class parks.

These parks will have amenities such as adequate lighting, CCTVs, and toilets. "Parks will have a play area for toddlers, children, and adolescents with child-friendly play equipment, open-air gyms, gazebos and covered seating area. Walking, jogging and cycling tracks, water bodies will also be there in parks," the statement read.

These parks will also incorporate composting and rainwater harvesting among others, it said.

The initiative will be a collaboration between the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), Delhi Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS), and RWAs. The community parks project will focus on making them an inclusive space by consulting different groups of citizens and involving them in the process, the statement said.

(With inputs from agency)