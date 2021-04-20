Delhi To Enter 6-day Lockdown From Monday 10pm Till April 26 5am Due To COVID: CM Kejriwal

Amid a steep rise in Coronavirus cases in the National Capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a press conference on Monday announced a complete 6-days lockdown from 10 pm on April 19 to April 26, 5 am. The Delhi Chief Minister said, "Everything will remain shut except all essential services during these 6 days." Stating that during these 6 days of lockdown, the Delhi government will work to improve the medical facilities in the National Capital, the Chief Minister requested the people to stay calm and follow all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Stating that everything will remain shut in the National Capital, the Delhi CM said that all essential services, food services and medical services will be allowed. Speaking about the gatherings like marriage, he said, "Weddings can be held with a gathering of only 50 people and e-passes will be issued separately." As per new orders issued by the Delhi government, gyms, malls and movie halls will remain shut. Speaking about the migrant labourers, Kejriwal with folded hands requested the labourers to not leave the city as this is a small lockdown. Stay in Delhi, he added.

Arvind Kejriwal said, "There are 10,000 beds in Delhi, incl that of the central government of which, 1,800 beds currently reserved for COVID. I request the Centre to allot 7,000 of 10,000 beds in view of severe COVID cases."

Earlier on Sunday, CM Kejriwal while addressing a press conference said that the Coronavirus positivity rate has increased from 24 per cent to 30 per cent in the last 24 hours, the Delhi CM said that less than 100 ICU beds were left and there is a shortage of oxygen in the city.

Remarking that over 6,000 high-flow oxygen beds will be added at Yamuna Sports Complex in the next 2-3 days, CM Kejriwal said that Common Wealth Games Village and some schools too will be turned into COVID-19 centres and the Coronavirus facility at Radha Soami Satsang Beas will be reopened.

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi so far has recorded over 8,53,460 positive cases, out of which, 7,66,398 have successfully recovered and 12,121 have died. As per the latest report from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, 25,462 new cases, 20,159 fresh recoveries and 161 deaths. As of now, the total number of active cases in Delhi is 74,941.

