Delhi To Give Free Ration To Beneficiaries, Rs 5000 To Auto, Taxi Drivers: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a press brief on Tuesday where he announced that the AAP-led Delhi government had decided to provide free ration to all ration cardholders for the next 2 months. The Delhi CM also announced that a one-time transfer of Rs 5000 would be given to all autorickshaw and taxi drivers to provide them financial assistance during the lockdown.

All autorickshaw drivers and taxi drivers in Delhi will be given Rs 5000 each by Delhi govt so that they get a little help during this financial crisis: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/CzqLlNlt9A — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

"We have done a lockdown in Delhi to arrest the spread of the Corona cases. But we know that a lockdown turns out to cause financial problems for the poor, especially those who are daily wage earners. They have problems running their house. Last week, we transferred Rs 5000 to the accounts of labourers. We are also helping those labourers whose RT-PCR reports are positive," revealed Kejriwal.

"Two other decisions have been taken today. In Delhi, all the ration cardholders will be given free ration for the next 2 months. The other is that all people who drive autos and taxis are running their house with meagre amounts and no savings amid the lockdown. So like last year, we are giving such drivers Rs 5000 to help them tide over the crisis. Almost 1.65 lakh will be aided through this," he added.

Coronavirus in Delhi

For the second consecutive time, the Delhi Government has extended the lockdown in the national capital for another week. The city has been under lockdown since April 19 and has been struggling to contain a fresh wave of infections clocking over 20,000 new cases every day.

In a positive piece of news, amid oxygen shortage, Centre's 'Oxygen Express' has reached Delhi on Tuesday. The Oxygen Express reached Okhla from West Bengal's Durgapur city. The six oxygen tankers contain over 120 metric tons (MT) of oxygen meant for COVID-19 patients in Delhi's hospitals.

The national capital logged a record 448 COVID-19 deaths in a day and 18,043 cases, the lowest since April 15, with a positivity rate of 29.56 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department on Monday.